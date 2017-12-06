Home Nation

Allahabad High Court stays hearing of criminal case against Nirmal Baba

According to the complaint, Nirmal Baba had asked the complainant in a congregation 'SAMAGAM' to make 'kheer' (sweet dish) and distribute it among people and the complainant fell ill.

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today stayed the hearing of a criminal case filed against self-styled godman Nirmal Baba, pending at a court in Meerut.

The order was passed by Justice Om Prakash on a petition filed by Sushma Naroola and Nirmal Baba.

The court issued notices to complainant Harish Veer Singh and also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

It fixed February 6, 2018 for further hearing in the case.

According to the complaint, Nirmal Baba had asked the complainant in a congregation 'SAMAGAM' to make 'kheer' (sweet dish) and distribute it among people. The complainant followed the instructions and fell ill.

A lower court had issued summons to Nirmal Baba and Sushma Naroola after the complainant filed a case against the duo.

The defence, however, pleaded that the allegations in the complaint were false.

It said the complainant had filed a similar case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to gain publicity.

