Home Nation

Congress hits back over Amit Shah's jibe, says dismiss Arun Jaitley first

Congress spokesperson Surjewala said Congress' stand on Ayodhya issue has always been clear and that the Ayodhya case will be decided by Supreme Court.

Published: 06th December 2017 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2017 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: The Congress on Tuesday hit back at BJP President Amit Shah over Ayodhya issue in the apex court, saying if a party is sought to be blamed for a lawyer representing a side in a case, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should be dismissed for having appeared for Dow Chemicals in the Bhopal gas tragedy case.

"If a lawyer from a political party represents any party (in a case) can attract blame for his party, then will Arun Jaitley be dismissed from the government and also from the party?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here. 

He was responding to Amit Shah's latching on to lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal's plea for deferring hearing the Ramjanambhoomi dispute case till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and asking party Vice President Rahul Gandhi to clear the Congress stand on the Ram temple issue.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court fixes Ayodhya dispute matter for further hearing on February 8, 2018

Surjewala said Congress' stand on Ayodhya issue has always been clear. "The Ayodhya case will be decided by Supreme Court," he said, adding "BJP is playing the role of Manthara (a character from Ramayana known for negative influence)." 

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for raking up "irrelevant issues", the Congress spokesperson asked them instead to give an account of their 22-year rule in poll-bound Gujarat on the issue jobs, farmers' distress, problems of youth and reservation for Patidars. 

Modi is reverting to "Mughal Raj", "Aurangzeb", "Tughlaq", Pakistan, Afghanistan, China to divert attention from real issues, Surjewala alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya issue Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp