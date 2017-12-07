Home Nation

BJP, Congress should desist from politics over Ayodhya issue: Mayawati

She also claimed the people were well aware that the BJP raked up the Ayodhya issue at election time for the sake of votes.

Published: 07th December 2017 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2017 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati today asked the BJP and Congress to desist from politics over the Ayodhya issue and leave the matter concerning the hearing of the case to the Supreme Court.

She also claimed the people were well aware that the BJP raked up the Ayodhya issue at election time for the sake of votes.

"The issue is with the Supreme Court and it should be left to the apex court as to when and how the hearing has to be held and when and what verdict it has to deliver," Mayawati said.

She was referring to the controversy over the contention of Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Kapil Sibal in the Supreme Court that the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit be deferred till after the 2019 general elections.

"Both the BJP and Congress should not indulge in politics on this sensitive issue," she said.

Mayawati also said the name of B R Ambedkar was invoked to influence his followers but the people would not any more fall into this trap.

The BSP chief lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for cancelling the public holiday on the death anniversary of Ambedkar which fell yesterday.

Warning her party office bearers and peoples representatives against taking law in their hands, Mayawati also expelled sons of Rajya Sabha MP Munkad Ali from the BSP forceful possession of a shop and troubling a Dalit shopkeeper.

She also warned party office-bearers and elected representatives against taking the law into their hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Mayawati Congress Ayodhya issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp