Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij orders removal of Gurgaon's Fortis hospital from government panel

Following the indictment by the panel, Vij on Wednesday said an FIR will be filed against the hospital and the license of its blood bank will be cancelled.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Health Minister Anil Vij today ordered the removal of Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital from a list of private hospitals empanelled with the Haryana government, a day after a committee found several irregularities on its part that led to the death of a seven-year-old girl suffering from dengue.

The decision was taken in the wake of the death of the girl during treatment at the Fortis hospital in September, according to a state government statement.

The girl's parents were charged more than Rs 15 lakh for treatment by the hospital.

The three-member committee, probing the circumstances under which the girl died, in a report submitted to the state government yesterday found "several irregularities" including protocols not being followed by the hospital in the case.

Following the indictment by the panel, Vij yesterday said an FIR will be filed against the hospital and the license of its blood bank will be cancelled.

The committee headed by Dr Rajiv Wadhera, Additional DG, Health, Haryana, was set up by the government on November 21.

The hospital had earlier refuted the charges, claiming the patient's family was informed about the bill on a daily basis and that there was no medical negligence.

Yesterday, the group said they were "yet to receive a copy of the report" of the committee.

In July this year, the Haryana government formulated a policy for empanelment of private hospitals and clinical laboratories for providing treatment to government employees, pensioners and their dependents in the state.

Under the policy, the empanelment of private hospitals would be valid for a maximum of three years or till the end of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certificate.

