BTech student killed in tiff over birthday party in Punjab

By PTI

PHAGWARA: A 21-year-old BTech student was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours following a tiff over a "noisy birthday celebration", police said today.

The incident occurred last night in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area here, Satnampura SHO Sukhpal Singh said.

Irked by the noise, their neighbours--two brothers-- allegedly assaulted the students with blunt-edged weapons, including baseballs, Singh added.

The deceased identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Shillong and a final year BTech student in a private university here, sustained head injuries and died on the spot, he said.

The injured, Aman Kumar, also a final year BTech student was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The accused Ashok Kumar and Rahul Kumar were booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and were absconding, he said.