Militant sympathiser held in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant sympathiser has been arrested and some grenades have been recovered from his ossession in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said today.

The 24-year-old over-ground worker, Mohammad Younis Sheikh, a resident of Chill Brass village of Khansahib area of the district, was apprehended near Keli Kadal area of Chadoora yesterday, a police official said.

He said four UBGL grenades were recovered from Sheikh's possession.

A case has been registered in the matter, the official said.