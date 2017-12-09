Home Nation

West Bengal ministers, TMC leaders meet family of man hacked in Rajasthan

A number of Bengal ministers and political leaders visited the family of a Bengali labourer, brutally killed in Rajasthan.

Published: 09th December 2017 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2017 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay | PTI

By IANS

KOLKATA: A number of West Bengal ministers and political leaders on Saturday visited the family of a Bengali labourer, brutally killed in Rajasthan two days ago, and offered their condolences.

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari, and senior Trinamool leaders Sougata Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay met the family in West Bengal's Malda district and handed over a compensation of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of the party.

"Such brutality and violence is unprecedented in India or in Bengal. I strongly condemn such acts of terror. Our government would be beside the helpless family in every possible way," Hakim said.

On Friday, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the killing. She also announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh and a government job for one of the victim's kin.

State Congress President Adhir Chowdhury and Rajya Sabha member from Bengal Pradeep Bhattacharya also met the grieving family.

"People have to travel to different places in search of work sometimes. That is normal. But why such violence would take place against people?" Bhattacharya questioned.

Mohammad Afrajul was brutally hacked to death and set on fire by a local in Rajasamand district of Rajasthan in what has been described as a hate crime.

The horrifying video footage of the incident was released by the murderer himself. Police arrested the accused, Shambulal Raigar, on Thursday.

TAGS
West Bengal Rajasthan Firhad Hakim Subhendu Adhikari Sougata Roy Sudip Bandyopadhyay

