Gujarat polls: Hardik Patel holds roadshow in Ahmedabad sans police permission

Published: 11th December 2017 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2017 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel at a rally

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel today began his 15-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad despite police denying permission to it.

Hundreds of supporters of the quota agitation leader took out the rally on motorcycles and four-wheelers through the main city area, even as police said they will take legal action against Patel for holding the roadshow without permission.

"We had not given permission to Hardik Patel to hold the roadshow in Ahmedabad, but from the kind of rally that has been taken out by his supporters in the city area, we do see that it is violation of the condition, and we will take legal action," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh said.

Police have also denied permission to the Congress and the ruling BJP to hold roadshows in the city tomorrow, citing traffic congestion and law and order situation as reasons.

Patel started his roadshow from the Bopal area. It will culminate in Nikol.

His supporters, especially youths from the Patidar community, gathered at various places on the way to greet and express their support.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to hold the roadshow tomorrow, but police denied permission to it.

Also, police did not allow the BJP to hold a roadshow tomorrow, the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat elections scheduled to be held on December 14.

The first phase of polling was held on December 9. The results will be declared on December 18.

