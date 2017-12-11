Madhya Pradesh farmer ends life after notice for power bill of over Rs 9,000

By PTI

HARDA: A 60-year old farmer allegedly committed suicide after getting a notice to pay his pending electricity bill of over Rs 9,000, police said today.

The body of the farmer, identified as Dinesh Pandey, was found floating in a well at Abgaon Kala village this morning, Harda's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The farmer's son, Sanjay Pandey, said three days back the police served a local court's notice to his father, asking him to pay his pending electricity bill of Rs 9,111.

Dinesh Pandey was under stress after getting the notice and yesterday afternoon he went missing, his son said, adding that the family members and villagers spotted his body floating in the well at the village this morning.

Abgaon Kala's deputy sarpanch Ganesh Ram Jat said the villagers found some clothes near the well. While looking around, they spotted the body in the well and subsequently informed the police.

"It is suspected that the farmer committed suicide by jumping into the well. The tehsildar and local police station in-charge were sent to the spot. The body was sent for postmortem," the SP said.

"A detailed investigation is underway. The exact reason behind his alleged extreme step would be known after the inquiry," he added.