Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare

By PTI

AGRA: Social activist Anna Hazare today said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again.

"I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he told reporters here after addressing a public meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit.

Speaking at the public meeting at the Shahid Smarak here, Hazare said a big rally would be organised at the national capital on March 23 and urged the farmers to join it in huge numbers.

He accused the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill.

"The (Narendra) Modi government later diluted the provisions of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Both the Congress and the BJP are guilty (in this regard)," the 80-year-old social activist said.

Lamenting that even after 70 years of achieving independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, Hazare said, "We do not want a government of capitalists. No Modi, no Rahul (Gandhi). We want a government which works for farmers' interests."