Why is government neutral on US decision on Jerusalem, asks Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government's "neutrality" towards the US decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Published: 12th December 2017 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2017 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File | AFP)

By IANS

JAMMU: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government's "neutrality" towards the US decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Like United Kingdom, France and other countries, New Delhi should have taken a position over the disputed status of Jerusalem," he said and criticized US President Donald Trump's "illogical decision".

Addressing party workers in Udhampur, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also announced that his party would contest the next assembly election alone, and was confident of a massive mandate on its own given the support of the people.

"We won't have alliance with any party," he said.

Abdullah also said that: "Immediately after forming government, the NC will bring legislation in the first assembly session with regard to regional autonomy."

Abdullah lambasted the BJP for what he called dividing the nation on religion and said this dispensation has negated the vision of freedom fighters who gave sacrifices to free India from the shackles of British.

"At that point of time, the freedom stalwarts did not think in terms of Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs, but their paramount mission was to seek freedom for India, the abode of all faiths," he said, adding that "the divisive forces have trampled the spirit of freedom".

He, however, exuded confidence that "this gloomy era will be over soon and the day will come when the India of Mahatma Gandhi will be again retrieved".

He also came down heavily on the RSS, alleging that during the freedom struggle its top brass praised the British and now its ranks were honouring the killer of the Father of Nation.

