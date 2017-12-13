High Court notice on Tripura journalist killing

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura High Court has issued separate notices to the state government, the Centre and the CBI seeking a reply as to why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the killing of TV journalist Shantanu Bhowmik.

The journalist was hacked to death on September 20 last when he went to Mandai in West Tripura district to cover a protest by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The writ petition filed by the journalist's father Sadhan Bhowmik, seeking a CBI probe, came up for hearing yesterday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T Vaiphei and Justice S Talapatra served the notices after studying the submission of advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik, who represented the petitioner.

Tripura Advocate General Bijan Chandra Das said the court had issued notice to all the three parties.

The petition will be again heard on December 20, he said.

The journalistÂ’s father had filed the case on December 7 last.

Earlier he had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government.