Maharashtra council polls: 87 candidates face criminal charges

The 87 of them who were facing criminal cases, include some serious charges like murder, rape, kidnapping and dacoity.

Published: 13th December 2017 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2017 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: An analysis of the affidavits of 836 candidates, out of the total 869 in fray for the ongoing polls in 10 municipal councils in Maharashtra, has revealed that 87 of them were facing criminal cases, including some serious charges like murder, rape, kidnapping and dacoity.

The analysis was conducted by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW).

These organisations also found that out of the 836 candidates (analysed so far), 108 are 'crorepatis'.

Election to 10 municipal councils-- Dahanu, Hupari, Nandurbar, Navapur, Kinwat, Chikhaldara, Pandharkavda, Jat, Trimbak, Igatpuri-- are being held in three phases. While some of the councils went to polls on December 10, polling in some others is being held today. The last phase of the polls will be held on the coming Sunday (December 17).

Besides, bypolls for four councils- Ambejogai, Shahada, Mangurlpir and Jintur- are also being held simultaneously.

ADR and MEW analysed the affidavits of 836 candidates.

They said in a press release that affidavits of 33 candidates could not be analysed as they were not available.

As per the party-wise analysis, the BJP tops the list with 27 candidates facing criminal charges, followed by the Congress with 13 and the Shiv Sena with eight nominees respectively, the press release said.

The NCP stands at number four with five such candidates, it added.

Apart from murder, rape, kidnapping and dacoity, the criminal charges include criminal intimidation, robbery, forgery, cheating and crime against women, the report said.

Congress candidate in Dahanu municipal corporation, Ashok Shinwar Mali, has emerged as the wealthiest candidate with declared assets worth Rs 27 crore, it said.

However, two candidates have declared that they have 'zero' assets.

In terms of the educational qualifications, 52 candidates mentioned that they were illiterate, 93 candidates said they have passed 5th standard, 160 have passed 8th standard, 147 candidates have passed 10th pass. 182 candidates are 12th pass, while 125 candidates are graduates, the report said. 

