Home Nation

Special court to pronounce verdict in coal scam against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda today

A special court on Wednesday will pronounce its verdict in a coal allocation scam case against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda.

Published: 13th December 2017 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2017 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda (ENS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court on Wednesday will pronounce its verdict in a coal allocation scam case against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda.

The court will also pronounce verdict against former coal secretary HC Gupta and six other in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based firm Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

The CBI had alleged that the VISUL had applied for allocation of coal block in January 2007.

As per reports, it is said the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the VISUL's, not the Jharkhand Government and the Steel Ministry.

Gupta is said to have cleared at least 40 cases of coal mining rights and is said to have played a major role in the said scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhu Koda coal scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp