Home Nation

Supreme Court allows withdrawal of graft case on former Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan

The  Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the petition relating to disproportionate assets of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to be withdrawn and was asked to follow appropriate procedure i

Published: 13th December 2017 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2017 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the petition relating to disproportionate assets of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to be withdrawn and was asked to follow appropriate procedure in the case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M Shantanagoudar allowed petitioner NGO Common Cause counsel Prashant Bhushan to withdraw the plea and follow the appropriate steps before approaching it.

This comes after four years the petition came up for hearing.

The bench also took note of the prayers which has been rendered infructuous of removing Justice Balakrishnan from the post of NHRC Chairmanship as he has retired from the post already.

During the brief hearing, the bench asked Bhushan as to what is the procedure to be followed now with change in circumstances of the case as the person has retired from the post already. Bhushan said, “An FIR needs to be registered.”

“Have you filed a complaint for that? If not this is pre-mature”, said Justice Mishra. Bhushan then said that he will withdraw the petition.

The court agreed and granted the petitioner liberty to approach appropriate authority.

In 2013, NGO had moved the apex court alleging amassment of disproportionate assets by Justice Balakrishnan.

It was urged that this instance raised serious concerns regarding the accountability of judiciary in the country and that the Court should direct the CBI to register a preliminary enquiry into the charges of disproportionate assets against Justice Balakrishnan under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court was not willing to address the contentions regarding ‘benami’ properties allegedly acquired by him but observed that the source of income had not been duly examined by the Income Tax authorities and the issue could be looked into.

Subsequently, when the matter came up for hearing in November 2015, the Centre had tried to shoot down the case saying that there cannot be CBI investigation in such cases as it would encourage “wild allegations”.

Later, in February 2017, Bhushan had moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking SIT or CBI probe and seeking amendment of the earlier prayer, which had sought Justice Balakrishnan’s removal from the post of chairperson of NHRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court K G Balakrishnan graft case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp