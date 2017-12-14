PM Modi dedicates India’s first indigenous Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari to nation

By ANI

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commissioned India’s first indigenous Scorpene-class submarine, Kalvari, into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard here, in the presence of other officials.

Kalvari is a potent Man o’ War capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of Maritime Warfare. (Man O' War was a British Royal Navy expression for a powerful warship or frigate from the 16th to the 19th century.)

The overall length of the submarine is 67.5 metres and is about 12.3 metres in height.

The construction of the submarine, designated as MDL Yard 11875 commenced in December 2006. The ‘Boot Together’ of the submarine wherein the five separate sections were welded into one was completed in July 2014.

Kalvari is the first Indian Naval vessel to be built using the modular approach of construction. It was hauled out on Pontoon from the East Yard Dry Dock of MDL in the presence of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar in April 2015.

The submarine was first put on sea on May 1, 2016, following which it underwent a comprehensive trial schedule to validate her capability to float, to move, and to fight towards the last.

Equipped with cutting edge technology, the submarine is compared to favourably with the best in the world. The hull form, the fin and the hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance.

Kalvari’s 360 battery cells (each weighing 750 kg) power the extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor and its stealth is further enhanced through the mounting of equipment inside the pressure hull on shock absorbing cradles.

Its undersea warfare capability comprises a cluster of advanced weapons and sensors integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System (SUBTICS).

The sonar suite is Low Frequency Analysis and Ranging (LOFAR) capable enabling long rage detection and classification. The submarine may also choose to engage the enemy by utilising either the sea skimming SM 39 EXOCET missiles (Flying Fish in French) or the heavy weight wire guided Surface and Underwater Target (SUT) torpedoes. On the other hand for self-defence, Kalvari is fitted with mobile C303/S anti-torpedo decoys.

It also has two 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines for rapidly charging batteries.

The crest of Kalvari, like all other Indian Naval ships depict three sail ships at the top commemorating India’s rich maritime heritage, which is followed by the Ashoka Chakra flanked by a Horse and a Bull on either side. The third depicts Kalvari a Tiger Shark in Malayalam, which symbolises agility, strength and predatory prowess.

The motto of the submarine is “Ever Onward” and its logo comprises of three distinct yet closely interlinked elements.

The external ring in grey symbolises the port hole of an enemy warship. A fearsome steel grey tiger shark representing Kalvari herself is depicted surging through the enemy porthole with deadly intent. The sea in the background is aflame subsequent to the attack. The pattern of the waves in black and orange pays tribute to the Tiger Shark’s namesake the Royal Bengal Tiger.