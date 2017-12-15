Sr Sri Ravi Shankar supports legislation against triple talaq

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the Union government giving its nod to a draft law against triple talaq to make it a criminal offence, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today supported it and said that India should honour gender equality to be at par with the world.

Asked about the proposed law on triple talaq, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation also said that men and women should enjoy equal rights and he has always supported this.

"We should have gender equality. We are living in 21st century where gender equality must be honoured," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on the sidelines of function of a forum "We Never Lose, Either We Win Or We Learn" hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We should be at par with what the world is doing.

Everywhere in the world there is gender equality. Men and women should enjoy equal rights and I am for it," he said.

The Centre today approved a draft law under which the practice of giving instant triple talaq would be made illegal and void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The draft 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was considered by the Union cabinet which gave its nod.