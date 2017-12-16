BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha congratulates Rahul Gandhi, says long live Indian National Congress

By IANS

PATNA: BJP member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday congratulated Rahul Gandhi on becoming the new Congress President and wished well for the future of India's oldest political party.

"Today is the day of rise of most natural and deserving Rahul Gandhi as President of the oldest and respected party of India. Let us all congratulate him in true national spirit. In the larger interest of democracy, I also wish 'Long live the Indian National Congress," the actor turned politician, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Patna Saheb seat in Bihar, said in a tweet.

His stand come amid digs by top BJP leaders at Rahul Gandhi on his becoming the Congress chief.

In the past, the yesteryear Bollywood actor has expressed views on several issues that are against the BJP's official line.