Gujarat polls: Citing technical reasons, EC orders repolling on December 17 in six booths of second phase

The re-polling was ordered on Friday late night, citing technical reasons, and the EC annulled the polling data that was present in the EVMs.

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: The Election Commission has ordered repolling on Sunday in six booths of the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Separately, the poll panel has ordered the counting of votes in 10 booths using Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) as the presiding officials forgot to wipe out the mock drill poll results from these Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat B.B. Swain ordered re-polling in Chhaniyan-1 and Chhaniyan-2 polling stations of Vadgam constituency, booth no. 27 of Viramgam constituency, Nava Naroda booth of Daskroi constituency and Nhara-1 and Sakarda-7 booths of Savli region.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani has contested from the Vadgam assembly seat.

Counting using the VVPAT slips will be for Ralisn-3 in Visnagar, Piludra-1 and Katosan-3 booths of Becharaji, Jamatha of Modasa, Vejalpur-58 of Vejalpur, Vastral-55 of Vatva, Khadiya-16 of Jamalpur-Khadiya, Pilol-2 of Savli, Gojpur and Songir booths of Sankheda constituencies.

The EC has clarified that the VVPAT counting will be in addition to the counting of the VVPAT slips prescribed by the Commission in which one booth per constituency was to counted using the paper trail method.

