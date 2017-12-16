Home Nation

Muzaffarnagar riots case: Non-bailable warrants against Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLAs

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

Published: 16th December 2017 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against BJP MLA Sangeet Som (in picture) and others.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik and others in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case following permission from the state government to prosecute them.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Madhu Gupta yesterday issued the fresh non bailable warrants and asked the accused to appear in court on January 19, 2018, according to officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT had sought permission from the UP government to prosecute the accused under Section 153A of IPC for allegedly making hate speeches and the state government has permitted it, they said.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchyat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

They are also facing charges under various sections of IPC for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging thier duties and wrongful restraint.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Warrant muzaffarnagar riots sangeet som Suresh Rana Sanjiv Balyan Umesh Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp