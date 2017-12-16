Home Nation

Set up Lokayukta to end corruption in Arunachal Pradesh: Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare's ongoing tour to various states to interact with the masses will culminate in New Delhi on March 23. 

Published: 16th December 2017 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File|AP)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Social activist Anna Hazare today advocated for immediate constitution of Lokayukta in Arunachal Pradesh to end corruption in all spheres.

Addressing a public gathering here which was christened as Anna's satyagraha here, the anti-corruption crusader said that after covering all states, his tour will culminate in New Delhi on March 23 with a mass dharna.

His tour to various states was apolitical to interact with the masses to know the status of development and their grievances, he said.

"The pothole-ridden state capital road whose many stretches were damaged by landslides was horrible while naked electric poles standing tall all along reflecting the level of development," the 80-year-old social activist said.

"These are minor problems in every state which the respective government could solve but ignorance is the hallmark of present-day governance," Hazare said.

"There cannot be development without participation of the people," he said.

"Democracy is powerful if the political parties rise above blame game to serve with sincerity, commitment and dedication," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Anna Hazare Lokayukta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp