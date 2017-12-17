Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh dubs exit polls as 'bogus'

Virbhadra Singh averred that he is confident about the Congress party winning the Assembly elections with majority.

Published: 17th December 2017 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2017 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: With the exit polls predicting defeat for the Congress Party, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today quashed the forecast, calling it "bogus".

While speaking to media, Virbhadra Singh said, "Exit polls are bogus, manipulated and not based on facts. I have visited corners of Himachal Pradesh and most people are in favour of Congress. I am confident that Congress will win with majority."
 
He had further averred that he is confident about the Congress party winning the Assembly elections with majority.

Earlier on Thursday, the exit polls had suggested a change of political guard in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh.

An aggregate of six exit polls by the media houses, including Zee News-Axis, Aaj Tak, News Nation, News X, Samay CNX and Times Now-VMR showed the BJP winning elections in the hill state.

Polls in the state were held on November 9 and the counting will be held on December 18. As per the Election Commission, the state recorded 74 percent voting.

The Congress party is currently in power in hill state and the BJP is aiming to return to power after a gap of five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh exit polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp