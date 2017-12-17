Home Nation

Soon, you can host promotional events at rly stations

Don’t be surprised if you find Maruti Suzuki launching a new car at the busy New Delhi railway station or McDonald’s introducing a new fast-food menu on a train.

Published: 17th December 2017 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2017 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways. (File | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Don’t be surprised if you find Maruti Suzuki launching a new car at the busy New Delhi railway station or McDonald’s introducing a new fast-food menu on a train. Indian Railways is all set to come out with a policy for product launches and promotional events at railway stations and on trains to increase its revenue.

The non-fare revenue directorate of the railways is finalising the policy after talks with industry bodies, event-management companies and other experts.

According to the railways, the policy would be a win-win one for both parties. While the companies involved would get a captive audience for a longer duration, the public sector behemoth would generate some extra revenue.

“As of now, the space at railway stations and on trains is used for advertising. What is being explored is promotion of products, events like book and movie launches, gaming contests, unveiling new cars and bikes and other consumer-centric products,” a source in the Railway Ministry said. “Companies will get an audience from almost all economic sections and for a longer duration,” the source added.

The policy will initially look at tariff rates for space at railway stations in metro cities.
Based on a third-party study, the railways is expected to earn `16,000 crore a year in non-fare revenue by 2020-21. This would be through digital display systems, offering space for ATMs, lending parking space to private taxis and selling data like passenger travel details, train timings and PNR details to companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp