BJP, Congress sure of unseating each other in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI: On the eve of results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, both the BJP and the Congress exuded confidence to win. While on the one side it is a prestige battle for PM Narendra Modi, on the other, it is a litmus test for newly appointed President of Congress Rahul Gandhi.

With the Congress having formed the last government in the hilly state, its focus had been more on Gujarat where it aims to stage a comeback after being in the opposition for over two decades.

At the same time, seeking a sixth straight term, the BJP turned Gujarat into an election laboratory. Despite the exit poll results in favour of the party, many believe that a vacuum was created as PM Narendra Modi, who had secured three consecutive terms as the state’s chief minister, remained engaged in Delhi, thus fuelling the rise of the Congress and youth leaders like Hardik Patel.

While in Himachal, the opposition BJP trained its guns on the Congress over corruption issues, in Gujarat the opposition Congress targeted the saffron party over issues such as lack of development, flawed Gujarat Model, and expensive education and healthcare.

The vote counting will begin on Monday, and the results declared by noon. While Gujarat witnessed an average polling of 68.41 per cent, and Himachal saw 75.28 per cent turnout.

Even as the results are yet to be out, the Delhi units of BJP and Congress were seen preparing for the celebrations on Sunday. “We are confident of getting 135-plus seats in Gujarat. The main celebrations will take place at the headquarters as the trends gets clear,” said Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP leader.

The Congress, too, claimed of getting 110 seats in Gujarat. “Exit polls were wrong in Bihar and Punjab. Congress is going to get a thumping majority in Gujarat. The main celebration will take place at the AICC headquarters as the trends clear on Monday,” said Sharmistha Mukherjee, chief spokesperson of the Delhi Congress.

The voting was held following an acrimonious campaign, where both the main political parties indulged in no-holds-barred attacks on each others. Modi led the campaign for the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi was the pivot of the Congress’ electioneering. The Congress also stitched about a broad social coalition with prominent Patidar, OBC, and Dalit leaders — Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jigesh Mevani — in its bid to unseat the BJP.

The results are expected to have a bearing on the 2019 parliamentary polls also as Modi had come to power in 2014, based on the Gujarat model of development.

Counting of votes

The counting of votes in Gujarat will be held at 37 centres across 33 districts, amidst tight security.

In Himachal Pradesh, counting would be held at 42 centres in 68 constituencies.

Re-polling took place at six booths in four Assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

Gujarat witnessed an average polling of 68.41 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh saw 75.28 per cent turnout.