Home Nation

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor wins maiden election Gujarat's Radhanpur

Alpesh Thakor, who had led an agitation against the BJP government over the issues concerning the OBCs under the banner of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, defeated Lavingji Thakor.

Published: 18th December 2017 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2017 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Alpesh Thakor | ANI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Backward class leader Alpesh Thakor, who had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, today scored his maiden election victory from Radhanpur seat, defeating his closest BJP rival by 15,000 votes.

Alpesh Thakor, who had led an agitation against the BJP government over the issues concerning the OBCs under the banner of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, defeated Lavingji Thakor.

Alpesh Thakor, who cornered crucial Thakor votes for the Congress, bagged 85,777 votes, while Lavingji Thakor's tally stood at 70,920 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alpesh Thakor BJP congress Gujarat polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp