OBC leader Alpesh Thakor wins maiden election Gujarat's Radhanpur

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Backward class leader Alpesh Thakor, who had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, today scored his maiden election victory from Radhanpur seat, defeating his closest BJP rival by 15,000 votes.

Alpesh Thakor, who had led an agitation against the BJP government over the issues concerning the OBCs under the banner of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, defeated Lavingji Thakor.

Alpesh Thakor, who cornered crucial Thakor votes for the Congress, bagged 85,777 votes, while Lavingji Thakor's tally stood at 70,920 votes.