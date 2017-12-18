Spectacular win for BJP:  Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Gujarat poll trends

By ANI

BHOPAL: The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday expressed confidence on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) sweeping Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, adding this would be a spectacular victory for the party.

While speaking to media here, Chouhan said, “This country will progress towards development only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spectacular victory in Gujarat and the way Himachal Pradesh has been snatched away from the Congress party has proved our the prime minister’s hard work and dedication for the country."

“Not forgetting Amit Shah, who is another idol in the BJP we all look up to. I would also like to thank him for his loyalty and for being an inspiration in the party,” he added.

Poll results UPDATES | Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wins from Rajkot west; smooth sailing continues in Himachal Pradesh

Further thanking the people for their trust, Chouhan said, "I promise we will never fail on our endeavours and continue ‘vikas’ (development) of the state."

The Election Commission official trends for Gujarat polls show BJP winning on 10 seats and leading on 83 seats while Congress has won 7 seats and is leading on 69, at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ: How BJP and Congress vote share changed over the past five polls from 1995 to 2012

The BJP is also leading in Himachal Pradesh as it has won on 3 seats and leads on 40 seats, while Congress has won on one seat and is leading on 20.

The counting of votes for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and 182 constituencies in Gujarat began on Monday morning.

The hill state went to polls on November 9 while elections were held in two phases in Gujarat on November 9 and 14 respectively.