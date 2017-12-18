Supreme Court sets up panel to probe Bhopal medical college 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has set up a committee of a senior CBI officer and two doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to examine the credentials of patients at a medical college, their medical history, ailment, treatment and need for hospitalization, after it came to the court’s notice that the college had presented fake doctors and patients during an inspection by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

According to a report by the Centre, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University Medical College in Bhopal presented fake patients during the inspection, much like the Bollywood movie Munnabhai MBBS in which a hospital was set up for a day.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao constituted the inquiry committee earlier this week on a complaint made by the Central government and the MCI, which contended that during the inspection of the college fake patients were found.