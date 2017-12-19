Home Nation

Car pile-up on Lucknow-Agra Expressway; over 12 injured

The pile-up was a result of dense fog which led to a collision of several vehicles on the highway.

Published: 19th December 2017 01:50 PM

By PTI

UNNAO: At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway here this morning, police said today.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said.

"Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

"The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home," he informed.

