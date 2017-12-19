Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Airport shut from February 12 to 26

Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed for two weeks between February 12 and 26 next year due to the ongoing runway repair works. No commercial and Air Force flights will operate from here. The present 9,000-feet long runway is being increased to 10,200 feet to enable landing of wide-bodied aircrafts (Boeing 777, 787 and 747). Also installed will be CAT III instrument landing system to assist landing in low visibility. At present the airport remains closed on Sundays and from 4 pm to 5 am Monday to Saturday.

Chandigarh Smart City Card launch on Dec 25

Chandigarh Smart City Card, which can be used to make payments at government offices and designated shops in the city, could be used from December 25 when its soft launch will take place to mark the Good Governance Day. Registrations for this began at all the branches of Bank of India and Sampark centres from December 15. Only those who have Aadhaar cards can apply for this card, which will be a valid identity proof. The card can also be used for payments such as power and water bills, and taxes and challans. The recharge limit of the card is up to `50,000. The maximum amount that can be spent without an OTP (one-time password) is `2,000.

Race for Mayoral post

With the current Mayor Asha Kumari Jaswal’s one-year term ending on December 31, the race for new mayor in the twin capital has begun. Many contenders in the ruling BJP are eyeing the plump post given the factionalism within the party. Former mayor Arun Sood and former senior deputy mayor Davesh Moudgil are among the top contenders for the post as the mayor will be from the general category this time. While Sood is from BJP’s Chandigarh President Sanjay Tandon’s camp, Moudgil is considered a close aide of former MP Satypal Jain and present MP Kirron Kher. Last year, the post was reserved for a woman candidate.

Bike taxis’ launch put on hold

With the failure of bike taxis in neighbouring Mohali, the Chandigarh administration has put on hold for four months the introduction of the same in the city. Claiming that the plan was not discussed in the meeting, the administration added that it is also considering the fact that if introduced the pillion riders would be forced to wear the same helmet, thus rising the issue of hygiene. In Mohali, bike taxis launched under the Apni Gaddi Apna Rozgar scheme did not receive good response as people preferred cars/cabs over bikes. Uber and Ola had not show keen interest in the proposal.

Biometric attendance in PGI, GMCH soon

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh will soon introduce biometric attendance system for its doctors and other employees. About 12 biometric machines have been approved for PGI. At present, there are 1,700 doctors in PGI, of which 1,000 work in different OPDs at different time. The introduction of the attendance system was proposed by PGI Director Jagat Ram around six months.

