Gujarat Governor O P Kohli dissolves Assembly, Vijay Rupani to be caretaker CM

In the recently-concluded polls, the BJP retained power for a sixth time by winning 99 seats in the 182-member House, while the Congress notched up 77 seats.

Published: 20th December 2017 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File|PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Governor O P Kohli today dissolved the 13th Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the formation of a new government under the BJP in the coming days.

"O P Kohli, Governor of Gujarat, hereby dissolves the 13th Gujarat Legislative Assembly," said a notification issued by the state legislature secretariat today.

According to officials, Vijay Rupani, the incumbent chief minister, would serve as the caretaker chief minister till the formation of a new government.

The term of the existing Legislative Assembly is due to expire on January 22, 2018.

In the recently-concluded polls, the BJP retained power for a sixth time by winning 99 seats in the 182-member House, while the Congress notched up 77 seats. Out of rest six seats, one was won by the NCP, three by Independents, while the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) bagged two seats.

