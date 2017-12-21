Home Nation

2g case verdict: Congress calls for prosecution of former CAG Vinod Rai

CoA head Vinod Rai had said that there was a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the erstwhile UPA regime. 

Published: 21st December 2017 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

CoA head Vinod Rai (File | PTI)

Former CoA head Vinod Rai had said that there was a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the erstwhile UPA regime. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 2G verdict will remain a black mark in the history of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the former CAG chief Vinod Rai should be prosecuted, the Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan today said.

"A blind man can see. You know the CAG chief is today one of the strong advisors of the government, posted on various boards and organisations and is being rewarded for what he has done. That will remain a black mark in the history of CAG," Vadakkan said.

2G spectrum case verdict: Special CBI court acquits Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, Former Telecom Minister A Raja

"He (Vinod Rai) should be prosecuted by the law of the land for creating such kind of excuses and cover-ups. I think he should be prosecuted," the Congress spokesperson told a private channel after the special court's verdict acquitting all the accused in the cases of 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Rai had said that there was a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the erstwhile UPA regime.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court verdict in 2012 proved UPA's 2G policy was corrupt, says Arun Jaitley

The Congress also attacked the ruling-NDA government saying this was a false charge made against the UPA government headed by a very honest Prime Minister.

"This was the beginning of a fraudulent government which was trying to bid for power creating a cover and blaming us of corruption. Now this is a reality that this government has to face. And that has come right bang on their face.

ALSO READ: 2G propaganda against UPA without any foundation, says Manmohan Singh

"In this Parliament session, they have a lot of questions to answer. How can you do this to any political party? People are watching this very closely. This is going to echo across the country," Vadakkan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2g scam Comptroller and Auditor General 2G spectrum allocation policy Tom Vadakkan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp