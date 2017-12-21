Home Nation

Go to Himalayas, we're bored of you: Jignesh Mevani to Prime Minister Modi

The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch convenor had won the Vadgam seat as an Independent candidate in the Gujarat Assembly election two days ago.

Published: 21st December 2017 03:22 AM

AHMEDABAD: Two days after winning the Vadgam seat as an Independent candidate in the Gujarat Assembly election, Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch convenor Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should retire and "go to the Himalayas".

"I would very pro-actively want to say that Modi ji we are done with you; you are now boring to us. You should go to the Himalayas and visit a Ram Mandir and ring bells there," he said.

"They (BJP) were claiming they would win 150 seats but that pride has been crushed; the same will happen in 2019. It is a victory for our movement. In the coming days, we will intensify our movement in the Assembly and on streets, will also corner them in 2019," he added

Continuing his tirade, Mevani claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cheated with 8 crore youngsters by promising them jobs.

"He (PM Modi) made fake promises. He should apologise for cheating the people. Why doesn't he talk on the valid points? Why no canal has been made in Narmada River?" he added.

He further stated that more than one dozen parties had given them [OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Patidar agitator Hardik Patel and him] support and their unity would defeat the prime minister in the 2019 elections.

Mevani won from Gujarat's Vadgam seat, defeating BJP's nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes.

Jignesh Mevani led the movement against the ruling BJP and tried to unite Dalits and Muslims through his rallies like that of 'Chalo Una'.

