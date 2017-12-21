Post victory, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy Nitin Patel resign

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday resigned, three days after the BJP overcame a stiff Congress challenge to retain power in the state.

Rupani and Patel sent their resignations to Governor O.P. Kohli, officials said.

The Governor, while accepting the resignations, formally dissolved the 13th Gujarat Assembly. Rupani will be the acting Chief Minister until a successor is named.

"We will have a meeting of the newly elected members of the House," Patel told the media.

"After the meeting of MLAs and after consultation with the observers for Gujarat, we will be deciding the names of the cabinet ministers and who will lead the government," he added.

Many Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states as well as union cabinet ministers apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.