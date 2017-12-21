Tense calm in Banaras Hindu University after late night campus violence

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Tension continued to prevail at the Banaras Hindu University campus on Thursday, a day after violence broke out over the arrest of a student leader.

Extra police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed inside and outside the Uttar Pradesh varsity, an official told IANS.

Officials said that they were maintaining a strict vigil and were identifying the people involved in the violence.

Irate students had vandalised and damaged university property, set on fire some vehicles, ransacked some shops near the Kashi Vishwanath temple and damaged an ATM late on Wednesday after fellow student Ashutosh was arrested over charges of extortion and other criminal activities.

Ashutosh belongs to a party affiliated to the Samajwadi Party.