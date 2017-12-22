Home Nation

2G scam case: We were wrongly framed, says Kanimozhi

All accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases - including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi - were, earlier on Thursday, acquitted by a Special CBI court.

DMK MP Kanimozhi celebrates with her husband G Aravindan and mother Rajathi Ammal after she was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

CHENNAI: A day after being acquitted in the 2G case, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday said she was wrongly framed in the multi-crore scam.

“The DMK was blamed unnecessarily and we had been framed wrongly. The whole case was based on a notional loss. What we have been saying all these years, now finally the judge said the same thing,” she told media.

The verdict was announced nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the CBI in 2011.

The alleged scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08, which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.

It was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

