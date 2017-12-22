Home Nation

Border Roads Organisation lost 2,500 km road projects to other agencies since 2014: RTI

While the projects have been transferred to several other agencies, it is not aware about the cost of the projects.

Published: 22nd December 2017 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2017 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) -- a strategic road construction body under the Ministry of Defence -- has lost over 2,576.53 km of road works to other agencies since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came in power in 2014, revealed an RTI.

"Road total length of 2,576.53 km has been transferred by the BRO to National Highway Infrastructure Corporation Ltd(NHIDCL) and various state Public Works Departments (PWD) since 2014," said the BRO in a RTI reply.

According to the state body, while the projects have been transferred to several other agencies, it is not aware about the cost of the projects.

"The decision for transfer of road to NHIDCL and state PWDs was taken at the highest level of government of India to concentrate BRO for construction of Indo-China Border Roads and other core strategically important road projects along Line of Actual Control and Line of Control along North East and Northern Border," the RTI noted.

While in the RTI reply the state-run body declined to give the reasons behind offloading the road projects, earlier, sources in the government had told IANS that delay in completion of projects by BRO at various strategic locations compelled the government to take the decision of transferring the work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Border Roads Organisation RTI PWD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp