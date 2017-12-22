KOTA: Former Union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh and two others have been booked for cheating and forgery on the charge that a trust run by them allegedly took over properties of the Bundi royal family fraudulently, police said today.

The FIR was filed against Singh, his father-in-law Bijendra Singh, and Srinath Singh at the Bundi police station yesterday based on a complaint filed by Avinash Kumar Chandana (80), a resident of Safdarjung Enclave in New Delhi, circle in-charge of Bundi City Kotwali Ramnath Singh said.

Jitendra Singh, a Congress leader who had represented Alwar in the Lok Sabha and was a minister in the erstwhile UPA government, could not be contacted for his comments.

In his complaint sent through registered post earlier this month, Chandana alleged that the accused wanted to illegally usurp a part of properties of late Rao Ranjeet Singh since he did not have children.

He alleged that Ashapura Mata Trust was set up by the trio but was not registered.

They prepared fake trustee deed with a counterfeit signature of Rao Ranjeet Singh declaring donating his share of properties to the trust, according to the complaint.

Chandana claimed that Rao Ranjeet Singh had in 2009 will his properties to him, so he was the actual inheritor.

Rao Ranjeet Singh died in Delhi in January 2010.

Jitendra Singh and two others have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), the police officer said.

Jitendra Singh's mother is the sister of Rao Ranjeet Singh.