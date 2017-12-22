Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh High Court strikes down act regularising illegal constructions

Planned for a maximum population of 16,000, Shimla now supports 2,36,000 people, as per provisional figures for the 2011 census.

Published: 22nd December 2017 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2017 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

SHIMLA: Acting tough against an amended act that sought to regularise illegal constructions across Himachal Pradesh, the state High Court on Friday set aside the legislation enabling legalisation of over 25,000 unauthorised structures -- both commercial and residential.

"Insertion of Section 30-B by the Amending Act is contrary to the object and purpose of the Principal Act, as also ultra vires the Constitution of India, as such, we strike it down," ruled a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

Disposing of a bunch of petitions that challenged the amendment by saying it was against the basic structure of the Constitution, the bench in a 86-page judgment said: "We hold the amendment to be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, being manifestly arbitrary, irrational, illogical, capricious and unreasonable."

"Much, as we had desired, the amendment being totally ultra vires, cannot be saved by adopting the doctrine of severability," the judges said.

A bill for legalising illegal constructions was passed in September last year. Justifying the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill of 2016, then Town and Country Planning Minister Sudhir Sharma had said mass demolition of illegal buildings was not practical and thus they had brought a one-time relaxation policy to get illegal structures compounded.

The court, which had expressed its displeasure then, now observed that "the science behind planning has given way to human greed and not the need, as the Minister wanted the House to believe".

"The act does not try to protect the naive, the innocent and the people belonging to marginal sections of society, who may have raised construction through honest means," they observed.

Expressing concern over mushrooming of buildings, the judges said: "The effect of such regularisation on safety, in terms of fire and traffic remains ignored. The fragile ecology of the state warrants demolition of all illegal constructions, which are beyond the planning and permissible limits."

"We repeat excessive construction in an unplanned manner only results into depletion of source of civic amenities, burdening the stakeholders for providing the same, beyond their limited resources and capacities," they added.

Officials admitted to IANS that some of the buildings in Shimla are in danger of collapsing like a pack of cards even with a moderate intensity temblor that can be catastrophic for congested settlements where extracting bodies would be difficult, while a high-intensity quake can turn the town into a tomb of rubble as it falls in seismic zone IV-V, suggesting severest seismic sensitivity.

Planned for a maximum population of 16,000, Shimla now supports 2,36,000 people, as per provisional figures for the 2011 census.

In Sanjauli, a congested area on the outskirts, the dead often have to be lifted out of homes with ropes in case of any accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh High Court Himachal Pradesh HC illegal constructions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp