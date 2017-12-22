SRINAGAR: At least 327 people including 208 militants, 75 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed in militancy-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir this year, highest in last five years.

According to official statistics as many as 338 militancy incidents were reported from the State this year so far.

In these 338 violent incidents, 327 people were killed.

As per the data, 208 militants, 75 security men including police, CRPF, BSF and army men and 40 civilians were killed in the State this year.

“Four bank guards were also killed in two attacks on Jammu and Kashmir bank cash vans by militants in volatile south Kashmir this year,” reveals the official figures.

The militant and civilian casualties this year is highest in last five years.

The security forces launched “Operation All Out” against militants in the Valley this year after surge in militancy violence in the first part of this year.

Among the 208 militants killed in encounters with security forces this year include top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Most of the wanted militant commanders have been killed by the security forces this year. Now Zakir Moosa, who is head of Al-Qaeda’s Kashmir affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Hizb’s Riyaz Naikoo are among half a dozen wanted militant commanders still active.

According to the official data, 148 militants were killed in 2016, 150 in 2015, 108 in 2014 and 110 in 2013.

Similarly, 14 civilians were killed in militancy violence in the State last year, 15 in 2015, 17 in 2014 and 28 in 2013.

As per the official statistics, 78 security personnel were killed in militant violence in the State last year followed by 82 in 2015, 39 in 2014 and 47 in 2013.

The security forces this year also revived Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in the Valley after 15 years.

The CASOs were the permanent feature during anti-militancy operations in the Valley in 1990s. However, the CASOs were discontinued by the security in 2002 after facing stiff opposition and resentment from locals, civil society members, mainstream groups and separatists.

In view of success of “Operation All Out” against militants, the security agencies have decided to continue the operation in the winter months in the Valley also.

A security official said there would be no let up in heat and pressure against the militants and “Operation all-out” would continue.

“We will be targeting every militant commander active in the Valley,” the official said