JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra today nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as a member of the state legislative council, an official said.

"Exercising powers vested in Governor under sub-section (6) of section 50 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Vohra has nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council" against the seat available in the House, the official said.

Vohra had earlier returned the file recommending nomination of Tasaduq Mufti to legislative council against vacancy arising after the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh from the Upper House of the bicameral legislature.

Meanwhile, sources said Minister of State for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had resigned from the council of ministers, citing "personal reasons".

Andrabi submitted his resignation to his niece Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and it was forwarded to the governor, the sources said.

The governor accepted Andrabi's resignation, they said.