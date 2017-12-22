DAMOH: The Damoh district administration in Madhya Pradesh has ordered a probe after a government school teacher was purportedly captured in a video while being massaged by a male student.

The mater came to light when the video featuring the 46-year-old teacher, posted at Banjara Tola village in the district, went viral on social media.

The alleged incident took place on December 20.

District coordinator Hemant Kherwal has ordered a probe into the incident.

According to official sources, the teacher claimed that his body was aching, therefore he asked the boy to press his hands and legs.

Minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi said he will direct the concerned authorities to take appropriate action.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Teacher caught on camera getting a back massage from a student in a Govt school in Damoh's Madiyado pic.twitter.com/9Ghvo8poLC — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017