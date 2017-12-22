NEW DELHI: The government today appointed Dhirendra Pal Singh as the chairperson of the University Grants Commission, the regulator for varsities in the country.

Singh currently holds the post of director, National Assessment and Accreditation under the UGC. According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, following approval of the Prime Minister's Office, Singh has been appointed for a period of five years.

The post of UGC chairman has been lying vacant, served only by an acting chairman, following the retirement of Ved Prakash in April this year.

Sources in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said that the name of Singh was proposed by a selection cum search committee headed by Yoga guru HR Nagendra among many other names.

An official described Singh as having an experience of about 35 years in educational planning, administration and different aspects of institution building.

Singh has previously served as the vice chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University and two other universities in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources added that name of the vice chairman of the UGC will also be notified soon as that post, too, has been lying vacant for last several months.