NEW DELHI: The 2G case had put in dock not just the credibility and political career of DMK leader A Raja. It had also put under the scanner the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Insinuations about corruption had also been levelled at Singh, for allegedly giving the green signal to Raja, who was then the telecom minister, to carry out the auction of 2G spectrum under ‘tweaked’ rules.

The special 2G court, which acquitted all accused in the case on Thursday, gave a clean chit to both Raja and the then PM in this regard. It, however, questioned the conduct of two former PMO officials TKA Nair and Pulok Chaterjee, saying they did not present “complete facts” before Singh and in fact “suppressed the most relevant and controversial” part of the spectrum allocation from the then PM despite Raja sending detailed letters to the PM about the issue. TKA Nair and Pulok Chaterjee were working as advisor and principal secretary of Singh.

“It is clear that complete facts were not placed before then PM by his own office for which Raja cannot be faulted,” the court said.

The special court even said that two important letters dated November 2, 2011, and December 26, 2011, written by Raja to Singh on the issue, were probably not even shown to Singh. The judge trashed the CBI’s claim about Raja misleading Singh, while noting that neither the then PM, nor anyone else from the PMO, were examined by the CBI in court to prove how the letters were dealt with.

The court observed that issue of grant of licences and issuance of letter of intent (LOI) by changed criteria, which was justified by Raja, was not placed before the then PM. CBI had alleged that on November 2, 2007, Raja wrote a letter to the then PM, “misrepresenting the facts and fraudulently justifying his decision regarding the cut-off date of September 25, 2007 on the ground that on this date the announcement of cut-off date appeared in newspapers.”

The court, however, threw out CBI’s theory and said that Raja duly sent letters to the PM, informing him of the complete procedure of spectrum allocation. The judge pointed out that Raja laid out the procedure in two letters that he wrote to the Prime Minister on November 2, 2011 and December 26, 2011 but PMO official Chaterjee, in consultation with Nair, did not take up the matter with Singh.

“Raja specifically informed PM about processing of large number of applications in the backdrop of inadequate spectrum... He had also categorically recorded that auction of spectrum was considered by TRAI and Telecom Commission and auction was not recommended... Hon’ble PM may even not be aware of this reply,” the judge said about the November 2nd letter.

In the other letter dated December 26, 2011, Raja informed Singh about the changed criteria for issuance of letters of intent and grant of licences. The judge said, “The changed criterion was the most controversial issue and it was duly communicated to the PM by Raja...but this important issue was not placed before the then Hon’ble Prime Minister. This was done only when the controversy broke out.”

Questing Chaterjee’s role, the judge said, “Chaterjee had spoken to Secretary (Telecom) and during that he gave go ahead to DoT, but later on, entire blame was shifted to Raja...Had the PMO hinted otherwise, the DoT would not have dared to go ahead with the process of issuance of LOIs as Secretary (T) was quite new in his job. He would not have dared to go against the PMO.”