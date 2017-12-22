PATNA: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and thanked him for the "grand arrangements" for Shukrana Samaroh of the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

The Punjab chief minister was here to take part in the "Shukrana" (thanksgiving) function of 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

Singh accompanied by Punjab MLA Gurmeet Singh Sodhi called Kumar at his official residence here and thanked him for the "grand arrangements" for Shukrana Samaroh of Prakash Parv, an official release said.

Kumar presented Singh with a memento and "Angvastra", the release said.