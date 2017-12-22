PUNE: Six teenagers, including five minors, were arrested in Pune on Friday for the gangrape of an eight-year-old girl. The accused and the victim are known to be residents of same locality and students of the same school.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when the girl complained of lower abdominal pain and was taken to the doctor. Upon medical examination, the doctor informed the girl’s father that she was raped. When the girl was asked about it, she named the six boys. The doctor who examined her then instructed the victim’s parents to inform the police.

An FIR has been filed against the accused by the victim’s parents.

According to the police, the accused were raping the eight-year-old victim for over four months. They would give her chocolate and take her to the terrace of the building she lives in. There, they would take turns to rape her.

The six boys aged between 12 and 19 have been booked under relevant sections of IPC for the gang rape and under the provisions of POCSO Act. While the minor boys have been sent to a juvenile home, the 19-year-old was remanded to custody, the police said.