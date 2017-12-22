Woman dies at leading Mathura hospital, family alleges negligence by doctors

By PTI

MATHURA: A police complaint has been filed against three doctors of a leading hospital in Mathura district after a woman, who was operated on there for a heart condition, died.

Anil Singh, the son of the woman, has alleged in the complaint that negligence by the doctors of Nayati Hospital resulted in the death of his mother.

Anil is the nephew of the BJP MLA from Govardhan town in the district.

Omvati Devi (55) succumbed at the hospital on December 15 a few hours after she was operated on for a heart condition and a stent was placed, according to the police complaint.

The hospital's spokesman has denied the allegations.

The spokesman said the woman was brought to the hospital on December 15 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She had a heart condition and had been advised to undergo angioplasty, but the family members delayed her treatment because of a marriage in the family.