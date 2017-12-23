32 people dead, 24 injured after a bus carrying passengers fell of a bridge into a river in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi in Rajasthan (Twitter photo | ANI)

JAIPUR: At least 32 people were killed today when a private bus fell into Banas river from a nearly 100- foot high bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, they said.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

"State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

WATCH: 32 dead as bus falls into river in Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh said that 32 people have died in the incident.

He had earlier said that five injured were rushed to hospitals and 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he said.

Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.