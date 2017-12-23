Ranchi RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav escorted by police officials after being convicted by the special CBI court in a fodder scam case in Ranchi on Dec 23, 2017 Saturday. (PTI)

In a crushing blow to Bihar’s main Opposition party RJD, its national president and life force Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in a case of the state’s Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam that was unearthed 21 years ago.

The 69-year-old leader, a former Bihar chief minister for two terms and former railway minister, was among 16 accused who were convicted by judge Shivpal Singh. Congress leader Jagannath Mishra, 80, who served as Bihar CM immediately before Yadav, was acquitted along with five other accused. The court will announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts on January 3, 2018.

The Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam was unearthed in January 1996 when massive embezzlement of funds from the government treasury in Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) was detected and the animal husbandry department’s office there was raided

Patna High Court directed CBI in March 1996 to investigate the scam. Lalu, who was Bihar CM then, opposed this, but Supreme Court upheld the HC order. CBI registered FIR in Chaibasa treasury case

Governor AR Kidwai grants permission to prosecute CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and 55 other co-accused in June 1997. Lalu steps down as CM and surrenders to CBI next month, goes to jail four days after installing his wife Rabri Devi as CM. Lalu released on bail four months later

Supreme Court transfers 53 of the total 63 fodder scam cases to the newly created state of Jharkhand in October 2001. Lalu surrenders in a Ranchi court the next month and jailed

*Lalu, wife Rabri acquitted of charges in a disproportionate assets case filed by CBI in December 2006

58 people, including Lalu’s nephews and two former regional directors of the animal husbandry department, were convicted and handed jail terms of 5-6 years each in May 2007

A CBI court frames charges against Lalu and his predecessor Jagannath Mishra, JD(U) MP Jagdish Sharma and 31 others in March 2012

Lalu and Jagannath Mishra, along with 45 other accused, convicted by special CBI court in Ranchi in September 2013. Lalu is sentenced to five years in jail. He is freed three months later on bail

Jharkhand HC drops conspiracy charge against Lalu in a fodder scam case in November 2014 on ground that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offence

Supreme Court reinstates criminal conspiracy charges against Lalu in a fodder scam case in May 2017 and says he will have to face trial in each of the five remaining cases against him

Lalu is convicted in second fodder scam case by a CBI court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017. Jagannath Mishra is acquitted. Sentences will be pronounced on January 3, 2018

(With agency and online desk inputs)