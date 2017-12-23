NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested prime accused in the (Kolayat) Bikaner land scam Jaiprakash Bagarwa and Ashok Kumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kumar is linked to an official of Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.“Ashok Kumar is a close associate of Mahesh Nagar, the authorised representative of Skylight,” the ED said.

Kolayat scam is a land grab case in which some people in collusion with state government officials got allotted land in the name of fictitious individuals. The land was earmarked for people who were displaced due to development of Mahajan Field Firing Range.They created forged/fake allotment letters purported to be issued by the Colonisation Department, and 1,422 bigha land was recorded in revenue record (jamabandies) in the name of fictitious allottees without due verification.

“Tehsil officers like patwaris, Girdawars and tehsildars were partners in the conspiracy and allotted land to fictitious people without any verification,” the ED said in a statement.Rajasthan Police had filed 18 charge sheets initially. Later, two final reports were filed by the police making Ashok Kumar an accused.

“Ashok Kumar was used as conduit by Mahesh Nagar, who knew the fraudulent nature of land transactions. Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd had purchased 69.55 hectare land at a cost of `72 lakh, sold it to Allegeny Finlease Pvt Ltd. for `5.15 crore and earned huge profit of `4.43 crore. Allegeny Finlease Pvt Ltd is not involved in any real business activity and many of its shareholders were found to be dummy/nonexistent during Investigation,” added the ED statement.

For a few hectares more

