NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued warnings to its affiliate schools against the sale of books from private publishers in their premises.In a recent communiqué to schools, CBSE said schools are allowed to open small outlets in their premises to sell books but they can sell only those by the National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) and other stationery items, and cannot sell any book from private publishers.

“Selling books other than those from NCERT will be considered a violation and will attract action against the school. Parents are free to buy textbooks and stationery items from either the shop in school premises or vendors outside,” CBSE’s letter read.In April this year, CBSE had asked schools to stop sale of books and uniforms inside school premises and refrain from operating as “commercial establishments”.Later in August, the Board allowed the schools affiliated to it to sell NCERT books, stationery and other material required by students inside school premises.Besides, it allowed schools to place indent for purchase of NCERT books directly through its website for distribution among their students.